Three area school combine for 12 spots on 3-C squad

EVANS - It was an outstanding season for the three Vernon Parish teams in District 3-C.

Evans, Hicks and Hornbeck all made the playoffs, with the Lady Eagles advancing to the Class C state quarterfinals.

And as a result, all three teams were highly honored by the coaches in the district.

Evans had five players win first-team recognition, while four from Hicks and three from Hornbeck were named to the team.

The Lady Eagles shared the league title with Ebarb, who had the league's Most Valuable Player in Camryn Cartinez, who had three homers and 43 RBIs en route to batting .535. In addition, David Remedies, the skipper for the Lady Rebels, was named Coach of the Year.

Evans was led on the all-district team by freshman Sadie Jeane, senior Kaitlyn Jeane, junior Chloe Benjamin, sophomore Riley Haus and junior Madison Gollihugh.

Sadie Jeane struck out 125 batters this season for Evans, while batting .582, while Kaitlyn Jeane batted .602 with 39 RBIs. Benjamin carried a .443 average, while Haus and Gollihugh batted .391 and .424, respectively.

The Hicks quartet of Jozlyn Westfall, Kassidy Busby, Jayde Wilbanks and Maliah Gordy were joined on the first-team by the Hornbeck trio of Abby Nicholas, Madison Behan and Daylyn Shelly.

Westfall batted an amazing .714 and drove in 50 runs, while Busby was the Lady Pirates' primary pitcher with 154 strikeouts. Wilbanks batted .488 on the season with 25 RBIs and Gordy batted .318 and had 12 RBIs.

Nicholas drove in 22 runs and batted .500 for the Lady Hornets, while also striking out 115 batters as their primary pitcher, while Behan and Shelly batted .419 and .393, respectively.

Rounding out the first team were the Ebarb trio of Annistyn Remedies, Bryn Remedies and Kourtney Sepulvado.

Honorable mention selections to the team included the Ebarb duo of Selina Wilhite and Madelyn Wilson, Evans' Daisy Jeane, the Hicks trio of Destiny Hickman, Kayden Busby and Kaycie Helton, the Hornbeck duo of Morgan Smith and McKenzie McNeely, the Simpson pairing of Cheyenne Robertson and Ashlyn Allain and the Pleasant Hill quartet of Skylie Harris, Kania Holmes, Ja'Lacia Franklin and Jamaria Holmes.