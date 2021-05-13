Former RHS all-staters named to college all-conference teams

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

ROSEPINE - Two of the most well-known softball players in Rosepine history are Haylee Brinlee and Lauryn McMahon.

Both were multiple-time all-staters who signed to play collegiately.

And after having their season ripped away from them last year, that made Brinlee and McMahon even more determined to have a successful 2021 campaign.

Both Brinlee and McMahon were selected first-team all-conference recently, Brinlee in the Southland and McMahon in the Red River Athletic Conference.

Brinlee, a sophomore at McNeese State University, was a first-team choice at third base on the SLC squad. On the season, Brinlee batted .307 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 42 RBIs, scoring 20 runs. She had a slugging percentage of .527 and walked 22 times. Defensively, Brinlee had a .965 fielding percentage, committing only six errors in 54 games for McNeese.

McMahon, who originally signed with Lamar after a stellar career as a three-time all-state catcher for the Lady Eagles, was a first-team all-Red River Athletic Conference choice at third base, a position she hadn't played since junior high. She was moved to third base due to numerous injuries for the Lady Generals of LSU-Alexandria.

McMahon didn't miss a beat, finishing the season with a perfect fielding percentage. Offensively, McMahon led the conference in batting with a .433 average with a .519 slugging percentage. She had nine doubles and 27 RBIs, striking out only once this past season.

Needless to say, these former Lady Eagles are putting the Rosepine program on the map at the collegiate level.