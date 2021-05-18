DeRidder, Leesville combine for six spots on 3-4A team

Will Norris | BWS Sports

TIOGA - Though the Tioga Indians were heads and shoulders above the rest of the teams in District 3-4A, the DeRidder Dragons and the Leesville Wampus Cats were well-represented on the all-district squad.

DeRidder and Leesville combined for six selections on the first team, while 10 other Dragons or Cats won second-team or honorable mention accolades, as chosen by the coaches in the league.

The Dragons were led on the first team by pitcher Alex Brannan, catcher Dawson Hebert, shortstop D.J. Kendall and outfielder Ashton Broussard, while Leesville pitcher Jacob Mount and third baseman Braden Bradley made the team. With the exception of Brannan, the junior, the other five local players were seniors.

The Wampus Cats and Dragons landed six more players on the second team, including pitchers Matt Reiger of Leesville and DeRidder's Layne LaCaze. Three other DeRidder players - Riley Burge, outfielder Ross Picou and second baseman Cooper Williams, while Leesville junior Mason Fitzgerald made it as a utility player.

The DeRidder duo of Jack Granger and Trevor Cole were honorable mention choices, as were Leesville's Derek Godwin and Cole Smith.

Tioga head coach and Pickering alum David Montiel won Coach of the Year honors from the league's bosses, while Player of the Year was Ole Miss commit Blake McGehee.