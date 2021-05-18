Merryville sweeps top honors on 4-1A all-district squad

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

MERRYVILLE - After a stellar season where they reached the state quarterfinals, the Merryville Panthers are now ready to reap the postseason honors.

Catcher Causey Owen was named the Most Valuable Player, while boss Nathan Courville shared Coach of the Year recognition with Grand Lake's Tyler Alton on the 4-1A all-district team as chosen by the coaches of the league.

Owen batted a solid .576 with 19 RBIs out of the leadoff spot for the Panthers. He also pitched for Merryville when needed, getting the job done there as well.

Owen was joined on the first-team by Merryville teammates Ross Cournoyer, Zach Cleveland, Lane Hamilton, Kaleb Lewis and Blaise Duncan.

Cournoyer went 4-0 with a 1.75 earned run average for the Panthers in league play, while Cleveland (17 RBIs) and Hamilton batted .412 and .456, respectively. Duncan toted an average of .429 with 14 RBIs, while Lewis batted .320 with 13 runs scored.

The East Beauregard duo of Jacob Gimnich and Caleb Johnson were first-team picks as well. Gimnich, a shortstop, batted .490 with 13 runs scored, while Johnson sported a 2.85 ERA with 34 strikeouts.

Merryville and East Beauregard each had three players on the second team. The Panthers landed Kaden Treme, Cam'ron Williams and Cameron Davis on the squad, while the EBHS trio of pitcher Kobie Bailey, catcher Donald Johnson and utility performer Hayden Farmer were named to the team.