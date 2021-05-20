Bennett performs well at all-star weekend

Will Norris | BWS Sports

TIOGA - Rosepine senior Chloe Bennett had a dominant year on the softball diamond.

And it continued this past weekend.

The LSU-Eunice signee pitches five innings in the annual Louisiana Softball Coaches Association all-star games held at Tioga's Ward 10 Complex last Friday and Saturday.

Bennett pitched a total of five innings over the two-day event, striking out eight batters and surrendering no run along the way.

Additionally, Bennett batted three times officially, reaching base safely with one hit.

The all-star performance put a cap on what was a most impressive season for the standout pitcher.

On the season, Bennett finished with an overall record of 26-2, throwing a total of 172 innings. Along the way, she struck out 341 batters, while walking only 27.

Bennett finished the year with 14 shutouts, including a total of five no-hitters and eight one-hitters. Of her five no-hit performances, three were perfect games.

Additionally, Bennett was the District 5-2A Most Valuable Player and guided the Lady Eagles to a perfect league campaign and an appearance in the Class 2A semifinals, where she struck out 16 Doyle batters in a 1-0 loss.