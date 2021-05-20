Squires named second-team all-ASC

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

PINEVILLE - A three-time all-staters while at Rosepine, Louisiana College first baseman Desiree Squires is proving to be just as lethal at the college level.

For the second time in her career, Squires picked up all-conference honors, being named second-team all-American Southwest Conference by the league recently.

It's quite obvious why Squires was named all-conference for the second time in her career. Squires led Louisiana College in most offensive categories. Squires led LC with a .375 batting average, connecting on five home runs and 28 RBIs. She also had a .580 slugging percentage with 42 hits, which includes eight doubles.

She was selected by the conference as the Hitter of the Week on two occasions. Defensively, she was part of 11 double plays, had three assists and a total of 279 put outs.

In addition to being a three-time all-stater at Rosepine, Squires was named to four all-district teams, three all-Vernon Parish squads and won all-Cenla and all-Southwest honors as well.

Squires is also one of three former RHS players named all-conference this season, joining Lauryn McMahon and Haylee Brinlee with that distinction.