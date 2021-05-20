Tebbe ranked in all-time top 10

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ANACOCO - Drew Tebbe, who will be graduating from Anacoco High School this weekend, had a memorable senior year.

Not only did he lead Anacoco to a state runner-up finish in Class B, but Tebbe also helped the Indians reach the state semifinals in baseball.

On the hardwood, Tebbe was the District 5-B Most Valuable Player, the Vernon Parish Player of the Year and the Class B Most Valuable Player.

But along the way, Tebbe set himself apart by joining an elite club, breaking the single-season assist record at Anacoco.

His 394 assists also ranked him seventh all-time in the United States.

Ironically, one of the people he surpassed on the list was his head coach, Randy Carlisle.

Carlisle has three of the top 10 records as he is third, fifth and 10th in single-season performances. However, during his playing career at Minden, he still holds the all-time career record in assists in the nation