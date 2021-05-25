Acevedo-Swinney continues to dominate

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ANACOCO - Sophia Acevedo-Swinney has been dominating the distance racing scene all year long.

The Anacoco Junior High School standout won every race she competed in during the junior high cross country and track season for the Lady Indians.

Now, as a member of the Leesville AAU Track Club, nothing has really changed.

Over the past three events in Houston, League City and Monroe, Acevedo-Swinney has captured first place in multiple events, while also branching out into other races.

At the Greater Houston Relays, Acevedo-Swinney won the 3000 meters, but not without some issues as she finished the race in record time, but barefooted as her cleats came apart early in the race.

In League City at the Bay Area Road Runners Invitational, she won first place in the 800 meters with a time of 2:32 and took top honors as well in the 3000 meters with a mark of 11:11.

At last weekend's Louisiana State Games in Monroe, Acevedo-Swinney won the 800 meters and the 1500 meters individually, while also running a leg on the winning 3200-meter relay team. She also took third place in the 100-meter hurdles.

Another Anacoco athlete, Olivia Chapman, took third place in the shot put in both Houston and League City.