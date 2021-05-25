BWS Summer League returns after hiatus

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

ANACOCO - After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic, the BWS Sports Summer League is back.

Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the BWS Summer League will take to the hardwood with five weeks of basketball action at sites across West Central Louisiana.

Directed by BWS Sports owner and CEO, Will Norris, the annual league serves the local high schools by allowing the basketball teams, both boys and girls, to not only hone their skills individually and as a team, but it also affords the West Central Officials Association the opportunity to also work its officials in game atmospheres.

The games begin on June 1 with girls' action at both gyms in Anacoco, along with Pickering and Rosepine High Schools. The girls' teams will play on each Tuesday night during June, while boys' teams take the court on the five Thursdays during the month.

Admission to the game is $5 per person. Each game will consist of two 14-minute halves with a running clock. Each team receives a full timeout and 30-second timeout per half. Fouls are counted and players can foul out. In the event of overtime, it will last for one minute with each team getting one timeout each. A second overtime is sudden death.

Here is the schedule for Tuesday, June 1:

Anacoco High School (new gym)

Game 1: Zwolle vs. Leesville, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Zwolle vs. Ebarb, 4:40 p.m.

Game 3: Leesville vs. Ebarb, 5:20 p.m.

Game 4: Simpson vs. Negreet, 6 p.m.

Game 5: Simpson vs. Converse: 6:40 p.m.

Game 6: Anacoco vs. Negreet, 7:20 p.m.

Game 7: Anacoco vs. Converse, 8 p.m.

Anacoco High School (old gym)

Game 1: Pleasant Hill vs. FTCA, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Evans vs. FTCA, 4:40 p.m.

Game 3: Stanley vs. Pleasant Hill, 5:20 p.m.

Game 4: Evans 2 vs. Anacoco 2, 6 p.m.

Game 5: Hornbeck vs. Stanley, 6:40 p.m.

Game 6: Evans vs. Florien, 7:20 p.m.

Game 7: Hornbeck vs. Florien, 8 p.m.

Pickering High School

Game 1: Pitkin vs. DeRidder, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Elizabeth vs. DeRidder, 5:45 p.m.

Game 3: Pitkin vs. Pickering, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Merryville vs. Elizabeth, 7:15 p.m.

Game 5: Merryville vs. Pickering, 8 p.m.

Rosepine High School

Game 1: South Beauregard 2 vs. Rosepine 2, 5 p.m.

Game 2: SBHS vs. Rosepine, 5:40 p.m

Game 3: SBHS 2 vs. Fairview 2, 6:20 p.m.

Game 4: SBHS vs. Fairview, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Rosepine 2 vs. Fairview 2, 7:40 p.m.

Game 6: Rosepine vs. Fairview, 8:20 p.m.