Five local athletes a part of True Talent All-American Showcase

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

LEESVILLE - Five youth football players from Leesville are making waves at a young age.

And all of them are future Wampus Cats.

Davion Brtek, Trel Broom, Julius Brown, Jailen Johnson and Jaylen Tucker are all competitors in different age divisions of the True Talent All-American Showcase.

These five athletes have been training together for a number of years and are working their way up to the high school level, where they aim to build on the rich tradition of Wampus Cat football.

Brtek, a quarterback and defensive back, will be the first to contribute at the high school level as he is entering his freshman year.

Broom, Johnson and Tucker will all play for the junior high version of the Wampus Cats. Tucker is an eighth grade linebacker, while Broom and Johnson will be in the seventh grade. Broom is a quarterback and defensive back, while Johnson is a lineman.

Brown, a linebacker who recently participated in a camp at LSU, is entering the sixth grade at Vernon Middle School.

These athletes are just five of many who will aim to keep Leesville football on the map for years to come.