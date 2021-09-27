Frey accounts for 6 TDs in Rosepine victory over Sacred Heart

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

ROSEPINE -- You may have to forgive Sacred Heart if they were a little "Freyed" after Friday night's loss to Rosepine.

Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey accounted for 362 yards and a combined six touchdowns as he guided his team to a 55-18 homecoming victory at McKee-McCain Stadium.

Frey ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 11-of-19 passes for 228 yards and three more scores. He connected six times with Cole Donahue for 179 yards and three TDs, while Grant Ducote carried the ball 20 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns.

"I'm very proud of our kids tonight. We just beat a very good team," Rosepine head coach Brad Ducote said. "It was a little tight early on, but once we saw what they were doing, the kids made the adjustments and started executing."

After falling behind for the first time this year, 6-0, Rosepine responded with three straight touchdown drives, two ending with scores by Frey with the other one going to Ducote.

Sacred Heart pulled to within eight with 30 second left in the first half, but Rosepine scored as time ran out when Frey connected with Donahue for the first of their three TDs and a 27-12 lead.

Rosepine added 21 points in the third and another touchdown. In the fourth to pull away for the win, improving to 4-0 on the season.

"We performed well on both sides of the ball," Ducote said. "Our team played very well tonight."

In all, Rosepine had 618 yards of total offense, 324 yards rushing and 294 yards through the air.