Grand Lake blanks Merryville in district opener

Will Norris

BWS Sports

GRAND LAKE - It didn't go quite the way Merryville wanted their district opener to go.

The Panthers managed just 156 yards of offense and turned the ball over four times in a 34-0 loss to Grand Lake on Thursday night.

Grand Lake (4-0) and Merryville (0-4) were locked in a tight battle after one quarter, 6-0. However, the vaunted ground attack of Grand Lake came to life as the Hornets opened a 20-0 at the break.

The Hornets piled it on in the third and cruised to a 34-0 win.

Merryville got 102 yards on 19 carries from Cam'Ron Williams in the loss as the Panthers had three lost fumbles and an interception.