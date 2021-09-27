Greyhounds race past Pickering

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

PICKERING - The Welsh Greyhounds have been known for their vaunted ground game in the past.

Nothing has changed as Welsh ran for 330 yards en route to a 57-14 victory over the Pickering Red Devils on Thursday night at O'Banion Stadium.

Welsh (3-1) scored on three of its first four possessions, getting three touchdowns from Cohen Fontenot along the way as the Greyhounds built a huge halftime lead, 28-6.

After falling behind by three scores, Pickering got an 11-yard TD run from Marlon Freeney, only to see Welsh return the ensuing kickoff for a score, a 78-yard gallop by Cole Navarre.

Fontenot scored his fourth TD of the game to open the second half and Welsh poured it on with its backups, opening up a 57-6 lead before Pickering got a TD run from Savion Adams, followed by a conversion pass from Freeney to Desire Privitera.

Fontenot ran for 172 yards on 16 carries with four touchdowns, while Cam Bouley and Kennon LeGros each had TD runs.

Pickering struggled offensively, managing only 122 yards as it fell to 0-4 on the year.