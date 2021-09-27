Guillory leads Westlake past DeRidder, 49-21

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

DERIDDER - After opening an early lead and being within striking distance at the half, the DeRidder Dragons couldn't find a way to slow down Jamaal Guillory.

Guillory accounted for five total touchdowns, three coming in the second half as the Rams knocked off the Dragons on Thursday at Cecil Doyle Memorial Stadium, 49-21.

Westlake is now 4-0 on the season under the head coaching guidance of John Richardson, who is a former quarterback and graduate of Pickering. DeRidder dropped to 2-2 on the season.

Aaron Dupas gave DeRidder a 7-0 lead when he reeled in a 30-yard TD pass from Ethan Maples. However, the Rams scored three straight touchdowns on a 26-yard TD pass from Guillory to Tristan Goodly, a 15-yard scoring run from Brandon Jupiter and a 28-yard scamper from Guillory.

But right before intermission, DeRidder got a 29-yard touchdown run from Ronnie Crosby to trim the gap to 21-14.

The next quarter and a half proved to be the Guillory showcase as he scored on touchdown runs of 18, 54 and 36. And with a 33-yard touchdown scamper by John Young, Westlake owned a 49-14 lead.

DeRidder got a late score on a run from Darian Castille, but it was too late as the Rams got the win.

Guillory ran for 215 yards and four touchdowns, while passing for 83 yards and another score. Jupiter added 56 yards and a touchdown rushing, while Goodly caught five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Crosby ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries for DeRidder, while Castille added 84 yards and a score on 10 totes.