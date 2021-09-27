Lady Cats drop hard-fought match to DeQuincy
Daniel Green | BWS Sports
DEQUINCY - The Leesville Lady Cats continue to be right on the cusp of victory.
Thursday night, the Lady Cats drop a nailbiter on the road to the DeQuincy Lady Tigers, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24.
Despite the loss, the Lady Cats seem to be primed to go on a winning streak as the inch toward the annual district schedule.
Shyann McCummings led the Lady Cats with three kills and a pair of blocks, while Emily Willis contributed a kill and 10 blocks.