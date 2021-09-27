Many rolls to win over Tioga, 46-7

Will Norris | BWS Sports

MANY - Over the last couple of weeks, the defending Class 2A state champion Many Tigers have looked unstoppable against Class 4A competition.

And Friday night was no different.

The Tigers improved to 3-1 on the season by dismantling the Tioga Indians, 46-7, earning a third straight win over a Class 4A school.

Two weeks ago, Many running back London Williams ran for five touchdowns in a 61-26 win over DeRidder. Against Tioga, Williams did it again, rushing for five scores including a 60-yarder.

Jeremiah James added a 70-yard touchdown run for the Tigers, who have scored 157 points in their last three games, while allowing only 33.