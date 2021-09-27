Rosepine, Leesville claim titles at annual Evans meet

Will Norris | BWS Sports

LEESVILLE - The Rosepine Lady Eagles and the Leesville Wampus Cats continued their strong opening salvo on Wednesday in the annual Evans Eagles Nest Run.

After claiming championships in the Lion's Club meet earlier this month, the Lady Eagles and Wampus Cats easily captured team gold in the rescheduled meet.

Rosepine tallied 43 points to claim the girls' championship over Hornbeck, which was second with 74 points, while Leesville scored 29 points in winning team gold.

The Converse Wildcats took second with 69 points.

Budding Anacoco standout Sophia Acevedo-Swinney dominated the 5K course at the Leesville Municipal Golf Course, covering the distance in a time of 22:22, while Leesville's Kyle Lynn won the boys' race with a time of 18:54.

In the junior varsity 2-miler, Rosepine's Luke Woodard and Evans' Reese Jeane were individual winners. Woodard won the boys' event with a time of 15:42, while Jeane covered the course in a time of 17:33.