South Beauregard falls to Dunham

Will Norris

BWS Sports

LONGVILLE - The South Beauregard Golden Knights just couldn't solve the Dunham offensive riddle.

Dunham accounted for over 400 yards of total offense in picking up a 49-0 win over the Golden Knights in non-district action on Friday night.

South Beauregard dropped to 0-4 on the season with the loss.

Dunham running back Kalante Wilson ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, while quarterback Hayden Hand completed 12-of-22 passes for 224 yards.

Eight of Hand's 12 completions went to Matthew Weiner for 111 yards.

No stats were provided for South Beauregard as of press time.