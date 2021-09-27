Trojans open district play with win over Elton

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

ELTON - The East Beauregard Trojans were running on all cylinders Friday night.

After falling behind early, the Trojans got four touchdowns from Caleb Johnson and three from Kane Atkinson in a 64-50 win over the Elton Indians in the district opener for both teams.

East Beauregard (2-2, 1-0) saw Elton take the initial lead with a touchdown in the first period, 7-0. But the second was a different story as the Trojans scored three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions to take a 24-20 advantage into the locker room.

The Trojans scored 40 of the next 54 points, building a 64-34 cushion before the Indians scored a pair of late touchdowns to make it a little more respectable.

Johnson touched the ball only seven times on offense for the Trojans, but made the most of it with 191 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and four combined touchdowns.

Atkinson logged 18 carries for 150 yards and three touchdowns, while Gage Hildreth reached the endzone once, carrying the ball eight times for 82 yards.

Sherman Bellow led Elton with 24 carries for 222 yards and four touchdowns.