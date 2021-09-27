Wampus Cats drop heartbreaker to Pineville

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

PINEVILLE - Despite winning in just about every statistical category, the Leesville Wampus Cats fell just short.

A late Leesville rally faltered in the waning moments as the Wampus Cats' dropped a 35-32 decision to the Pineville Rebels in a non-district matchup on Friday night.

Leesville (2-2) returns home on Friday, looking for a little revenge against the Minden Crimson Tide in the annual homecoming outing for the Wampus Cats.

Leesville jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the first half on a 19-yard scoring toss from Parker Maks to Daveion Grubb and a 28-yard field goal from Caden Catron.

But right before the intermission, Pineville got an 18-yard touchdown pass from Jaylan Witty to Greg Willis to trim the deficit to 10-7 at the half.

The Rebels came out of the second half gate on fire, getting a 45-yard scoring strike from Witty to Cody Riggs and a 10-yard touchdown jaunt from Tylen Burch to take a 21-10 lead.

Leesville responded with a 74-yard scoring strike from Maks to Ke'Mhari Pruitt, cutting the deficit to 21-17.

However, Riggs and Witty hooked up again, this time on a 24-yard scoring play for a 28-17 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Leesville bounced back with a 4-yard TD run from Maks, but Burch scored from a yard out for a 35-24 Pineville lead.

Maks added a 2-yard TD run with 5:37 to go and scored on a conversion run as well, bringing Leesville to within a field goal, 35-32.

Leesville held Pineville on the next series and got the ball back with some time to move down the field. However, the Cats stalled out and Pineville held on for the win.

Witty threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns, with Riggs catching two of the scores. Burch added 150 yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns for the Rebels.

Maks completed 17-of-36 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while Caleb Gallashaw rushed for 172 yards on 22 carries. Pruitt reeled in seven passes for 107 yards in the loss for Leesville.