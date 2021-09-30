Trojans, Panthers hosting district opponents; Dragons, SBHS on road

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

DRY CREEK - It will be a busy night locally for the four Beauregard Parish high school football teams.

DeRidder (2-2) and South Beauregard (0-4) will be on the road, while East Beauregard (2-2, 1-0) and Merryville (0-4, 0-1) will play host to district opponents.

All four games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

The Dragons will look to get back in the win column against winless Marksville over in Avoyelles Parish, while South Beauregard will journey to Calcasieu Parish for a game with the Vinton Lions.

In parish, the Trojans will host the Gueydan Bears, while Merryville will celebrate homecoming against Elton.

DeRidder is coming off a tough loss to Westlake after a crucial road win at Jennings. The Dragons will rely on the running duo of Ronnie Crosby and Darian Castille to get the job done offensively, while looking for a standout effort from the Black Shirt Defense.

The Golden Knights will look to get its offense going against Vinton as SBHS has been shut out twice this far this season. Defensively, they will look to pick it up as well having given up over 40 points in three of their games.

In Dry Creek, the Trojans will lean heavily on its running attack, led by Kane Atkinson, Caleb Johnson and Gage Hildreth. The Trojans racked up 64 points last weekend, scoring eight touchdowns and eight 2-point conversions in a win over Elton, 64-50.

Merryville is hoping a homecoming crowd will be a motivating factor as it faces the Elton Indians at Keener-Cagle Stadium. The Panthers will look to standout Cam'Ron Williams to tote the rock effectively en route to their first win of the season. The defense, however, will need all hands on deck to stop Elton workhorse, Sherman Bellow.