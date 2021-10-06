Simpson Hosting annual Bronco Stampede

WILL NORRIS | BWS Sports

SIMPSON - The annual Simpson Bronco Stampede will definitely have a Vernon Parish flavor.

Most schools from across Vernon Parish will be taking the short trip to the east to participate in what is usually a highly competitive meet.

The obvious favorites going into the meet, at least individually, will be Sophia Acevedo-Swinney from Anacoco, Lina Mills-Zacapa of Leesville and Sophia Jeffers of Rosepine on the girls' side, while Leesville's Kyle Lynn and Rosepine's Sullivan Hanna are the prohibitive favorites for the boys.

In the team standings, Rosepine and Leesville should be at the top of the heap on both sides, while the Hornbeck Lady Hornets should also be in contention.

The junior varsity will open the meet at approximately 3:30 p.m., with the varsity races to follow.