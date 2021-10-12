Merryville plays host Thursday to Gueydan

Will Norris | BWS Sports

MERRYVILLE - The Merryville Panthers are looking for continued improvement.

Having played two solid games over the past two weeks, the Panthers (1-5, 1-2) will welcome the Gueydan Bears (1-5, 0-3) to Keener-Cagle Stadium for a 7 p.m. district contest Thursday evening.

Two weeks ago, Merryville upended the Elton Indians at home, while giving parish rival East Beauregard fits before falling, 40-34.

The Panthers have averaged over 30 points per game over the last two weeks, mainly behind the exploits of an improving offense, guided by quarterback Remington Coody and running back Cam'Ron Williams.

Against East Beauregard, Coody fired a pair of TDs passes to Kaleb Lewis, who led the Panthers with five receptions for 69 yards and both scores. Williams, over the last two weeks, has proven to be quite durable, logging about 350 yards rushing and a couple of scores.

Amarion Hill is also developing into a valuable offensive weapon as he had a 58-yard TD run a week ago.

Defensively, the Panthers have also shown improvement and they look to continue that trend against Gueydan, which hasn't won a district game in quite some time.