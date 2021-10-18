Basile tops EBHS, Westlake beats SBHS

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

BASILE - The East Beauregard Trojans saw their three-game winning streak come to an end Friday night with a 48-28 loss at the hands of the Basile Bearcats.

The Bearcats are now 3-4 overall, 3-1 in district play, while EBHS dropped to 4-3 on the season, 3-1 in the league.

The Trojans jumped out to a 14-0 lead behind touchdown runs of 44 and 51 yards from Kane Atkinson, but the Bearcats responded with three straight scores to take a 21-14 edge.

Atkinson scored again right before intermission on a 2-yard plunge, cutting the deficit to 21-20 at half.

Ethan Bazinet and Horace Edwards each scored two touchdowns for Basile in the second half as the Bearcats pulled away for the win.

Atkinson scored his fourth touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, rumbling 24 yards to the endzone.

Edwards ran the ball 13 times for 136 yards and three scores, while Bazinet had 15 carries for 104 yards. Jared Thomas had an interception return and a reception for scores for Basile as well.

Atkinson finished with 33 carries for 248 yards and all four touchdowns for East Beauregard.

Westlake.....56

South Beauregard.....7

LONGVILLE - The Westlake Rams got back to their winning ways on Friday night in a convincing 56-7 victory over the South Beauregard Golden Knights in District 4-3A action.

Westlake moved to 6-1 with the win, 1-1 in district, while SBHS dropped to 1-6, 0-2 in the league.

No other information was provided.