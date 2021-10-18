DeQuincy posts victory over Pickering

Will Norris | BWS Sports

DEQUINCY - It seems as if the DeQuincy Tigers have found their rhythm.

Reese Ashworth ran and threw for a touchdown, while Hudson Snyder scored on a pair of short TD runs as the Tigers defeated the Pickering Red Devils on Friday night in District 5-2A action, 35-8.

DeQuincy (4-3, 2-0) accounted for 360 yards on offense, while limiting Pickering (0-7, 0-2) to just 112 yards in the game.

Taije Ceasar opened the scoring for the Tigers with a 27-yard TD run. Ceasar finished the game with 150 yards on five carries, including an 88-yard jaunt.

Snyder scored both of his TDs in the second period as he bulled into the endzone from 1 and 2 yards out as the Tigers built a 21-0 lead at the half.

Ashworth went to work in the third period, beginning with a 67-yard TD pass to Gavin Gary, and culminating with a 14-yard scoring run as DeQuincy took a 35-0 cushion into the fourth period.

Pickering got a 38-yard TD pass from Marlon Freeney in the fourth as the Red Devils prevented the shutout.

Ashworth had 95 passing yards and a TD on 3-of-6 accuracy.

Freeney threw for 86 yards and a TD, a 38-yard pass to Caden Henderson. Freeney also ran for 62 yards in the contest.