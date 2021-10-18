Eagles roll past Vinton, 47-19

Will Norris | BWS Sports

ROSEPINE - The Rosepine Eagles just continue to roll.

Senior quarterback Ethan Frey had five combined touchdowns, while Grant Ducote ran for two scores as the Eagles (6-1, 2-0) defeated the Vinton Lions in District 5-2A play at McKee-McCain Stadium on Friday, 47-19.

The Eagles now face a short week of preparation as they will travel to play the Pickering Red Devils at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Battle for the Big Dog Jug. Pickering, after falling to DeQuincy on Friday, is 0-7 on the year.

Rosepine took an early 7-0 lead thanks to a 75-yard TD pass from Frey to Isaiah Stinson, but Vinton answered with a touchdown pass of 25 yards from Lukas Bunting to Freddie Budwine to tie it up at 7-7.

The Eagles scored the next 41 points in the game, beginning with a 7-yard TD run from Frey and touchdowns of 10 and 35 yards for Ducote as Rosepine opened up a 28-7 lead.

Frey added a 9-yard TD run a little later, along with a 26-yard TD toss to Aiden Klein as the Eagles owned a 41-7 lead at the break.

Rosepine's advantage grew to 47-7 on a 5-yard TD run by Frey.

Bunting and Budwine hooked up for a 10-yard TD pass and C.J. Jack added a 24-yard TD scamper to account for the final score.

Frey completed 10-of-15 passes for 217 yards and two TDs, while rushing for 52 yards and three more scores. Ducote added 165 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.

Klein added 86 yards receiving, while Stinson finished with 85 yards. Both scored a TD.