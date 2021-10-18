Many overcomes late deficit to beat Avoyelles

Will Norris | BWS Sports

MANY - The Avoyelles Mustangs gave the top-ranked Many Tigers all they wanted.

But the Tigers managed to prevail.

Quarterback Tackett Curtis scored on a late TD run in the fourth period to lift the Tigers to a 34-30 comeback win over the upstart Mustangs in District 3-2A play on Friday.

Many improved to 6-1 overall, 3-0 in district play with the win, while Avoyelles dropped to 6-1 on the season, 3-1 in league action.

Avoyelles jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, only to see Many respond with a 3-yard TD run from London Williams. However, Many was unable to convert, leaving Avoyelles with an 8-6 advantage.

The Mustangs extended their lead to 16-6 on a 63-yard TD reception by Decareyn Sampson. However, Many responded with a 49-yard fumble return for a score by Swazy Carheel. Williams added the 2-point conversion to make the score, 16-14.

The Tigers took a 20-16 lead into the locker room when Trent Williams scored on a 1-yard run.

Many extended to a 26-16 lead with another TD run from Trent Williams, but Avoyelles was far from done.

Sampson scored on a 92-yard TD run and the Mustang defense got in on the scoring act with a fumble return for a TD, building a 30-26 lead in the fourth quarter.

However, Curtis gave Many the lead for good with a TD run of 15 yards, while London Williams added the two for a 34-30 edge.

Avoyelles was unable to do anything on its final possession, leading to the Many win.