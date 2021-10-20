Rosepine travels to face Pickering in Battle for Big Dog Jug

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

PICKERING - Although the Battle for the Hooper Trophy between Leesville and DeRidder owned the headlines last week, another rivalry game with a prize takes place later this week.

At 7 p.m. Thursday from O'Banion Stadium, the Pickering Red Devils (0-7, 0-2) will host District 5-2A and Vernon Parish rival Rosepine (6-1, 2-0) in the 22nd annual Battle for the Big Dog Jug.

The game can be heard live on Today's Country 105.7 with Chaston Tavares and Sean Larken on the call.

Though the two teams have been rivals since both started playing football in the 1980's, a trophy wasn't established until 2000, when the leadership at KVVP-FM, then known as the Big Dog, created a makeshift trophy out of an old water jug and deflated football.

Pickering won the first game ever played for the Big Dog Jug, which has since had a trophy dedicated to the series.

Pickering won six of the first seven games to capture permanent possession of the Series I trophy, while Rosepine swept six straight games to win Series II.

Currently in the third series, Rosepine leads Pickering, 5-3, having won four straight. The Eagles have won 11 of the last 14 games played between the two schools and owns a Big Dog Jug Series lead of 12-9.

On paper, Rosepine seems to check all the boxes as the runaway winner. But in rivalry games, all of that can be thrown out the window. The Eagles are going to get Pickering's best shot.

The Red Devils will rely heavily on the leadership of quarterback Marlon "Squirt" Freeney and running back Savion Adams. Caden Henderson has stepped up as of late as well for Pickering. Adams also serves as the leader of the defense.

Rosepine will counter with an offense which is clocking on all cylinders. Quarterback Ethan Frey is coming off a combined 5-touchdown performance against Vinton, running for three scores, while passing for two others.

Additionally, Rosepine will rely on the running of junior back Grant Ducote, who has scored almost 20 touchdowns this year. Isaiah Stinson and Cole Donahue are favorite targets in the passing game, as are Aiden Klein and Jake Smith.

But perhaps the most unsung heroes for the Eagles are along the offensive line, paving the way for Rosepine to average nearly 500 yards per game this season.

Defensively, the Eagles get solid performances from Braden Trill, Michael Woods and Klein, who also serves as the team's placekicker.