Eagles claim easy win over Pickering

Daniel Green | BWS Sports

PICKERING - The Rosepine Eagles made it look easy.

Rosepine (7-1, 3-0) scored 56 points in the first half en route to beating the Pickering Red Devils on Thursday night at O'Banion Stadium, 70-14.

With the victory, Rosepine claimed not only its fifth straight win in the Big Dog Jug Series, but also gained permanent possession of the Series III trophy, 6-3.

Pickering (0-8, 0-3) was fired up for the contest early on as the Red Devils forced Rosepine, which got a 9-yard TD run from Grant Ducote in its first series, into a 3-and-out on its second possession.

But that was one of just a few highlights in the first half for the Red Devils as they Eagles were about to take over the contest.

Rosepine scored on a 9-yard TD pass from Ethan Frey to Isaiah Stinson on the first play of the second period to take a 12-0 lead.

That Rosepine score was just a harbinger of things to come. The Eagles scored six more times, five coming on TD runs of 54, 9, 3, 9 and 23 yards, while Frey and Stinson hooked up on an 18-yard TD strike as Rosepine took a 56-0 lead into the break.

Pickering broke into the scoring column in the fourth period when Marlon Freeney raced into the endzone for a 7-yard TD run, cutting the gap to 56-6.

However, Bryson Meeks took the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to the house as Rosepine moved out to a 63-6 lead.

Caden Henderson scored a little later for the Red Devils on a 3-yard TD run to pull Pickering to within, 63-14.

But Rosepine added one last score, a 36-yard TD run by Austin Thompson to register its 70th point of the night, a single-game scoring record for the Eagles and the most points scored by one team in the Big Dog Jug Series. The total of 84 points between the two teams tied a series record.

Ducote finished with eight carries for 126 yards and six touchdowns, while Thompson had three carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Frey completed 11-of-16 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns, finding Stinson four times for 72 yards and two scores.

Freeney paced the Red Devils with 65 yards and a TD on 22 carries.